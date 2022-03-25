Style

2022 Spring Style Guide for Men

Man in white hoodie and olive green jacket
Karl Simone

For a seasonally appropriate 2022 spring style upgrade, mix ‘n’ match earth tones with rich fabrics to get that updated classic look. By ditching monochromatic outfits of white, black, and grey in favor of light browns, bright greens, soft whites, and jewel-toned blues, you breathe new life into your wardrobe, just as winter flows into spring.

You don’t need an entire wardrobe overhaul. Just nab a few new pieces that bridge the gap between seasons and offer juxtaposing textiles. This contrast will give you a look that’s timeless yet on-trend for 2022 spring style.

Get the look (above):

Bally Blouson ($1,450, bally.com); Spalding Fundamentals Hoodie ($68, spalding.com).

Man sitting in director's chair against blue backdrop wearing tan jacket, pants, and boots
Karl Simone

Emporio Armani Kimono Jacket & Straight Leg Trouser ($1,495 & $825, armani.com).

Kanister Reservoir watch man wearing a watch and brown leather driving gloves holding a wooden steering wheel

Reservoir Kanister Silver Gets Style Inspo From Vintage Porsche

Blonde man wearing herringbone jacket and blue-green plaid coat
Karl Simone

Polo Ralph Lauren Newport Marsh Coat, Wool Herringbone Jacket & Wool Sweater Vest ($298, $1,198 & $198, ralphlauren.com).

Screen Shot 2021-03-24 at 1.46.07 PM

The New Footwear At Seavees Is Perfect For Your Spring Fashion Needs

Man standing against blue wall wearing wool parka
Karl Simone

Ermenegildo Zegna Shearling & Fabric Mixed Parka ($2,290, zegna.com); Baracuta G9 Jacket ($429, baracuta.com); Calvin Klein Crewneck ($12, calvinklein.com); Dockers Original Khakis ($88, dockers.com).

 

Man standing wearing plaid topcoat cashmere sweater
Karl Simone

Brooks Brothers Classic Plaid Topcoat & Cashmere Sweater ($898 & $328, brooksbrothers.com); Todd Snyder + Champion Pocket Sweatshirt ($98, toddsnyder.com); Slowear Incotex Tapered Trouser ($420, slowear.com).

Bathroom with ochre-colored towels draped over bath tub and ladder

Luxury Bathroom Essentials That Fuse Style and Design

Man leaning against wall wearing hiking boots and blue jacket
Karl Simone

Nobis Geo Parka ($750, nobis.com); Kenzo Sport Jumper & Sport Jogging Bottoms ($375, kenzo.com); Bally Hike 2 ($800, bally.com).

