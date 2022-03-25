2022 Spring Style Guide for Men

For a seasonally appropriate 2022 spring style upgrade, mix ‘n’ match earth tones with rich fabrics to get that updated classic look. By ditching monochromatic outfits of white, black, and grey in favor of light browns, bright greens, soft whites, and jewel-toned blues, you breathe new life into your wardrobe, just as winter flows into spring.

You don’t need an entire wardrobe overhaul. Just nab a few new pieces that bridge the gap between seasons and offer juxtaposing textiles. This contrast will give you a look that’s timeless yet on-trend for 2022 spring style.

Get the look (above):

Bally Blouson ($1,450, bally.com); Spalding Fundamentals Hoodie ($68, spalding.com).

Emporio Armani Kimono Jacket & Straight Leg Trouser ($1,495 & $825, armani.com).

Polo Ralph Lauren Newport Marsh Coat, Wool Herringbone Jacket & Wool Sweater Vest ($298, $1,198 & $198, ralphlauren.com).

Ermenegildo Zegna Shearling & Fabric Mixed Parka ($2,290, zegna.com); Baracuta G9 Jacket ($429, baracuta.com); Calvin Klein Crewneck ($12, calvinklein.com); Dockers Original Khakis ($88, dockers.com).

Brooks Brothers Classic Plaid Topcoat & Cashmere Sweater ($898 & $328, brooksbrothers.com); Todd Snyder + Champion Pocket Sweatshirt ($98, toddsnyder.com); Slowear Incotex Tapered Trouser ($420, slowear.com).

Nobis Geo Parka ($750, nobis.com); Kenzo Sport Jumper & Sport Jogging Bottoms ($375, kenzo.com); Bally Hike 2 ($800, bally.com).

