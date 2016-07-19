4 Summer Fashion Essentials Every Guy Should Wear This Weekend

Don’t sweat that it’s almost the end of July: We’ve still got nearly two full months of slinging back beers beachside, wave catching, and keeping our toes planted firmly in the sand as you’re judged by countless women who cross your path. Instead of wallowing in that beat up Farm Aid shirt from 1997 and suntan lotion streaks on your non-existent gut, here’s what women want to see you wear this weekend.

1. O’NEILL Men’s Loaded Hybrid Boardshort, $55

Whether you’re poolside or taking the boat out, women dig that these shorts work just as well on the dock as they do at dinner. This season, bathing suits are hitting higher than ever (about three or four inches above the knee), and this fitted look manages to be sleek without being uncomfortably short. With burgundy shaping up to be one of the most in-demand colors for fall, these deeply colored shorts also pair well with a gray or white tee when you’re out of the water — like any of these.

2. Mission AthleteCare’s Vaporactive Compression Shirt, $40

It’s July. It’s hot. And you’re probably sweating a lot. Especially on those long runs. A cold shower may save you, shirts can’t. But this one comes about as close as you can get: Mission’s quick-drying tee works to create an instant cooling effect thanks to its smart wet-to-cool technology (athletes like Dwyane Wade and Serena Williams are fans of the line). So if your wife drags you to a hot Bikram yoga class, you know what to wear. It also boasts UPF 50 protection and is odor resistant, two features we can always get behind.

3. Grungy Gentleman x Mitchell & Ness Hat, $50

You think women don’t notice when you’re wearing your frayed hat from college? Wrong. Upgrade the Delta Sig hat donned during keggers of yesteryear for this handsome, flexible strap-back hat. The leather strap and brass clasp elevate the sleek design, but it still maintains a laid-back minimalism that channels your sweated-up Titleist hat (which you should also consider tossing).

4. Rejuva Argyle Smoke Socks, $40

Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean you should compromise on sporting a nice-looking pair of socks. These argyle socks feature graduated compression that draws in tighter at your ankle and then loosens above with moisture-wicking fabric to keep your feet comfortable (the bottom also offers a nice, cushioned feel). Great for cooler nights and transitioning into fall, the compression socks feel particularly great after all those paddle boarding adventures and long swims you’ve been going on. Right? P.S. If you’re feeling spiffy, the spotted blue and gold pair ($30) is gearing up to be one of autumn’s most popular designs.