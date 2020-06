Baxter of California Men’s Exfoliating Body Bar Soap GET IT!

This soap is really going to be a big benefit to your body. It will exfoliate your skin and leave it refreshed. Dead skin will be no more when you put this into your showering routine.

Get It: Pick up the Baxter of California Men’s Exfoliating Body Bar Soap ($19) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!