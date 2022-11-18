5 Cable Knit Sweaters for a Cozier Winter

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s something perennially cool about a cable-knit sweater. Cool, that is, while providing all the warmth you need against that chilly weather outdoors. Originating in the remote Aran Islands off the west coast of Ireland, where it’s fair to say they know a thing or two about less than clement conditions, the cable knit emigrated to the US where it’s been worn by everyone from fisherman to rugged 1950s film stars. There’s an easy reason why it’s such an enduring style: reach for yours on a winter’s Saturday morning to pair with your scruffiest jeans and sneakers and you’re instantly both warm and stylish. Add a jacket and brogues and there’s easy restaurant smartness. It’s the versatility of the cable knit – a versatility beyond mere seasonal fashion – that makes this sweater a must-have wardrobe essential. We’ve had a look at the best men’s cable knit sweaters available right now, but first some thoughts on how to wear yours.

How To Style a Cable Knit Sweater

Honest answer: you genuinely can’t go wrong with styling your next cable knit sweater, just so long as you choose well. Quality, naturally, is at the forefront because this is a piece that’s going to be with you for many cooler seasons to come. The cable knit really is that essential a go-to in autumn and winter.

This is the sweater to throw on over a pair of loose-fit cords and Chelsea boots for weekend coffee with friends, or under your weather-proof jacket on that walk in the countryside. The cable knit simply wants to take you adventuring outdoors, while ensuring you’ll look effortlessly stylish when you’re around that welcoming fire. Equally at home with a jacket thrown over the top, too, taking you to lunch and on to cocktails, the cable knit’s limits really are those of your imagination.

We’ve had a look around to come up with our favorite men’s cable knit sweaters this season. Only question now is which to choose?

Best Men’s Cable Knit Sweaters

Luca Faloni Pure Cashmere Cable Knit

Pure indulgent luxury for your winter wardrobe. Luca Faloni are the experts in Italian deluxe pieces, with cashmere sourced from the high-end specialists at Cariaggi, who have been selecting only the finest cashmere fibres for more than 60 years. Knitted in Bergamo, northern Italy with a classic pattern, this is a super-soft cable knit sweater that doesn’t need to shout about its quality. Quietly brilliant.

Get It: Pick up the Luca Faloni Pure Cashmere Cable Knit ($345) at Luca Faloni

Forét Glen Cable Wool Knit

Fisherman’s sweaters are the inspiration for this subtle, classy wardrobe essential. Denmark’s Forét are enthusiasts for the outdoors and to make sure you remain warm, cosy – and sustainable – they’ve constructed their cable knit sweater from wool, recycled wool and recycled technical fabrics. The cable knit is under-stated, as is cut and design, in keeping with Scandinavian form-follows-function ethos.

Get It: Pick up the Forét Glen Cable Wool Knit ($213) at Forét

Aurélien Dolcevita Cable Knit Sweater

Dolce vita? The name says it all This is the cable knit sweater you’ll be wearing aboard your Vespa on the Italian Riviera. Or just down to the pub for Sunday lunch. Crafted in Italy using 100% pure merino wool that’s so super-fine that Aurélien call it Cashwool, the design incorporates a rollneck for added cosiness and versatility, turning this into a piece that dresses up your jeans and melds perfectly with a jacket thrown over the top.

Get It: Pick up the Aurélien Dolcevita Cable Knit Sweater ($298) at Aurélien

Gran Sasso Cream Cable Knitted Cashmere Crew Neck

For understated elegance, Gran Sasso should be your go-to. The renowned Italian knitwear label specialises in simple yet luxurious designs that are made to stand the test of time. Case in point: this cable knit crew neck, crafted from 100% pure cashmere for ultimate warmth, breathability and softness. It’s perfect for relaxed weekends and leisurely walks, or take things up a notch and team it with soft tailoring and smart shoes for an effortless take on business-casual.

Get It: Pick up the Gran Sasso Cream Cable Knitted Cashmere Crew Neck ($405) at Gran Sasso

Round Neck Cables by Scaglione

Family-run Scaglione brings art to fashion, the backgrounds of the founders crafted into each deluxe piece this Italian family-run firm releases, always refreshingly free of anything but the desire to create the best possible clothing. Craftsmanship and natural yarns are key to all that they do and here that’s expressed in a classically styled round-neck cable knit sweater crafted in Italy from 100% pure wool. Everything that you need and not a thread less or more.

Get It: Pick up the Round Neck Cables by Scaglione ($228) at Scaglione

