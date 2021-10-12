5 Legit Cardigans For Any Man to Add to Their Fall Collection

Mongolian Cashmere Cardigan SweaterGET IT!
Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content
Quince is here to deliver you a Cashmere sweater at hard-to-beat prices. We’ve tried this one ourselves and we can say that this is so comfortable you wouldn’t be upset at having to pay double the regular price on this one.
Get It: Pick up the Mongolian Cashmere Cardigan Sweater ($75; was $158) at Quince
Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top