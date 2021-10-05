5 Pairs of Pants as Comfortable as Hospital Scrubs

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that the Fall is here, we’re all looking for some comfortable new clothes to wear around the house. Even when we go out for some casual hangs with friends. Especially if you are still working from home. And now that there’s a chill in the air, there’s nothing like a good pair of sweatpants to throw on for warmth.

There are a lot of sweatpants options out there. We know as we have many of them in our collection, waiting to get their time in the sun now that we’ve made it to Autumn. And to make it a lot easier for you guys to get the kinds of pants that you can throw on for comfort and warmth at a moment’s notice, we picked out some of our favorites.

Going to many of our favorite outlets on the web, we picked out a pair from each one to give you guys a really good selection of comfy pants to have on you when you just need to unwind at home. Each and every one of these is a winner, as we’ve tried out some of them personally.

So if you’re still on the look out for some great new clothes to add to your repertoire this Fall, we suggest taking a look at the options we wrangled for you guys below. Each one is going to bring you the kind of comfort that is much needed during a long, arduous day. Don’t dawdle. Pick up a pair or two right now.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!