1. Nike Cortez

The Cortez is inspired by Nike’s first running shoe, released in 1972. Over the years it’s been re-released multiple times, but this year it’s back in its classic patriotic colorway to celebrate its 45th anniversary. It also comes in a Flyknit and black leather. The Cortez is a favorite of Bella Hadid, who wore several versions of the sneaker in her first ad campaign with Nike. ($80, nike.com)