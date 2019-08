2. Fila Original Tennis sneaker

Athletic company Fila has most likely been around since before you were born. Recently, however, with stores like Urban Outfitters carrying the brand, retro-lovers have adopted Fila as one of their own. In the same vein, Fila released a “Legacy Pack” of sneakers, including the Original Tennis sneaker, which has become a cool-kid staple. ($80, urbanoutfitters.com)