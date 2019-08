3. Adidas ClimaCool

Adidas has been rocking the sneaker game this year—so much so that it decided to bring back an early 2000s release and make it less performance-driven and more apt to pair with a great pair of joggers. The ClimaCool 1 has been re-released in its original design, and the ClimaCool 02/17 is an ode to the shoe’s 15th anniversary. ($120 for ClimaCool 1, $100 for ClimaCool 02/17; adidas.com)