4. New Balance 574 Sport

The 574 has been around almost as long as New Balance. Odds are your dad wore a pair of these classic grey sneakers when you were young. But make no mistake: The 2017 574 Sport is anything but a dad shoe. The new model comes in three sleek colorways—one black and two cream—with accents of bright orange. Though all three are currently sold out, keep an eye out for a restock. ($120, newbalance.com)