5. Nike Flyknit Trainer

Though the Flyknit has really only been around for five years—Nike released it right before the London Olympics—it’s been such a success that the original Flyknit Trainer can go for $300-$400 on vintage sneaker sites. Lucky for you, Nike is bringing the Trainer back in its most revered color: white and black. The sneaker was available for limited release on July 27, but if you missed out, a wider release will be happening on August 24. ($150 nike.com)