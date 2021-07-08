6 Ice: You’ll Never Wear Another Jewelry Brand Again

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One company is revolutionizing the men’s jewelry industry. Gold chains, blinged-out bracelets, stud earrings, and impressive watches that are trending in street culture, often coming at high price tags, are now being made affordable.

6 Ice is changing the jewelry game by bringing you the latest urban styles in certified high-quality materials that are made to outperform their competitors, plus they won’t break the bank. Once you see what this ambitious company has to offer, you won’t want to shop anywhere else for your men’s accessories.

Want to Get Inspired? Listen to the Story Behind 6 Ice

6 Ice—whose founder immigrated from Turkey to Toronto, Canada—named his company as a nod to his Canadian roots. Toronto is often referred to as “The 6”: a term made famous by rapper Drake’s famous song “Know Yourself.” The nickname stems from the six former towns that formed to create the Canadian city of Toronto.

The “ice” part of the name 6 Ice refers, of course, to the wide range of blinged-out, hip-hop inspired jewelry pieces that the line offers for men. 6 Ice wants to do their part in contributing to their beloved hip-hop community, which they do by providing a wide range of statement pieces, but at a fair price—and without sacrificing quality.

6 Ice takes pride in their certification and manufacturing processes that stand up to the strictest standards and quality measurements. They guarantee their items for life and will replace or exchange any piece if it tarnishes. What more can we ask for?

An additional reason why 6 Ice is a respectable company that has found success early on in the life of their brand is because of their desire to give back and be involved in the community. They host a monthly Instagram giveaway where the top five winners each are given $1,000.

Plus, they even offer an affiliate program where you can earn a commission off of the sales you help bring in. We love that 6 Ice is a company that strives to be a part of their community—whether it’s by their opportunities to win cash, their mindful price tags to save you money, or simply their top-quality products that are made to be worn without worry.

Support a company that takes pride in their jewelry here.

How 6 Ice Is Different From Other Jewelry Companies Out There

We definitely love that 6 Ice jewelry is making fashion-forward styles more affordable, but what sets them apart from others in the industry is that they’re making their pieces at the highest possible quality for their price point.

They offer yellow and white jewelry pieces in plated, vermeil, and solid gold options. Their gold plated pieces are five times PVD coated in 18k Gold, which is the highest quality plating method available. Their processes mean that their gold-plated jewelry will last longer and be more durable than other types of gold-plated accessories on the market.

All the materials that you’ll find 6 Ice pieces made out of are certified 14-18 karat gold, .925 sterling silver, and genuine rhodium, plus they are in full compliance with the Federal Trade Commission and the Jewelry Vigilance Committee. Their cubic zirconia stones are hand-cut and look just like the real thing. No matter which material you choose for your 6 Ice jewelry piece, you’re sure to be getting the highest possible quality of that product at an unbeatable price.

6 Ice is a game-changing jewelry company that strives for perfection in their production processes (so much that they’re willing to back themselves up with their lifetime guarantee policy), and that’s a company we can get behind.

6 Ice Has a Wide Range of Styles to Choose From, So You’re Sure to Find Something You Love

We just don’t see a need to shop at another jewelry brand ever again. You won’t catch us paying high price tags when this company offers the same exclusive and trendy styles at such excellent standards of quality. 6 Ice offers chains, earrings, watches, and every other type of men’s jewelry that we could ever want or need.

Take a Look at Some of Our Favorite 6 Ice Pieces:

These styles will have us looking fresh and ready to take it to the street. Get ready to be asked where you found such unique and awesome statement pieces, especially if you check out their customizable options.

Look like a million bucks—without spending that much—with 6 Ice.

6 Ice Even Offers Quality Custom Jewelry, So You Can Really Show Your Personality

In addition to their affordability and top-quality products, we also love 6 Ice for offering custom pieces at that same great price point. 6 Ice stands out from other brands as one of the only urban fashion brands to offer high-quality, customizable designs. You are able to choose your own text for a blinged-out personalized chain or have one of your own photos placed inside their unique pendant options. We especially love their custom block letter bracelet for wearing the name of a loved one in an on-trend and super fresh way.

Choose from dozens of custom pendant options and then select the style, size, and material of your chain. You can choose to wear your customized pendant on a gold plated, gold vermeil, or solid gold chain. Custom pieces can take anywhere from four to eight weeks to receive and must endure 6 Ice’s strict testing procedures to ensure the highest quality finished product. They’re worth the wait and will be able to last you for years to come.

Certified Materials With a Lifetime Warranty

When a company offers a lifetime guarantee on their products, you know they’re pouring their heart into each piece they make. We love how this jewelry brand strives for perfection and backs up their claims. 6 Ice provides a 100% Money Back Guarantee and Lifetime Warranty for each and every item. They’ll replace or let you exchange your piece if the product breaks, damages, or fades during normal wear. It truly doesn’t get any better than that. There’s no excuse not to look fresh to death this summer.

Try out the bold pieces offered by 6 Ice completely risk-free, knowing the company will refund or replace any item at any time.

How and Where to Buy Quality 6 Ice Pieces

You can find 6 Ice men’s jewelry and accessories on their website 6ixice.com. Their Top Products section is a great place to start if you find it hard to choose like we did. Grab inspiration for how to style from their Instagram page @shop6ice and easily connect with their customer service team there.

When you finally choose which piece best suits you, simply choose from a drop down list of finishes, colors, and sizes that are offered for that item. Each 6 Ice product comes with a certification and warranty card, as well as a soft pouch that can be used for storage or travel.

6 Ice Also Offers a Sizing Guide, So You Know Your Order Will Fit Just Right

As if 6 Ice hasn’t made it easy enough already with their return policy and lifetime warranty—they also go the extra mile by providing a sizing guide on their website. We particularly love the part with their chain length chart, but the guide also helps you find your correct bracelet and ring sizes. No need to guess! You’ll be looking street-ready with the right sized chain around your neck in no time.

For the Lady in Your Life Too

6 Ice didn’t forget the ladies! We love a brand where you can shop for yourself and your girl at the same time. Grab some bling for you and some bling for any lady in your life. The women’s pieces are made with the same exceptional quality materials and strict standards that the men’s line is. Your female friend will love her new ice and won’t know that you didn’t break the bank to get it.

Some of our favorite 6 Ice items for the ladies:

If you have a girl who loves her jewelry more simple and understated, this Tennis Necklace is perfect

is perfect A tennis bracelet made with 18k gold for your honey

made with 18k gold for your honey This trendy Marquise Necklace for the fashion queen

for the fashion queen This chunky statement bracelet that she’ll love to flaunt

Final Thoughts on Why 6 Ice Stands Out From the Rest

6 Ice lets you represent your love of hip-hop and urban fashion trends by bringing you all the latest looks at prices you can afford. They offer every style you could ever need (including customizable pieces) and with only the best, certified high-quality materials.

From neck chains to watches to rings and custom pendants—we don’t need to shop anywhere else because we’ve found the freshest pieces on the street. Plus, the fact that they’ve got items for the ladies as well means that 6 Ice is a one-stop shop for all of our iced accessory needs. We’re about to hit the streets with these blinged-out items and turn some heads.

