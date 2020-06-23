7 Affordable Summer Blazers That’ll Make You Look Like a Pro on Zoom

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The way the world has been going for the last three-plus months is one where a lot of time is being spent at home. For a lot of folks, that means working from home. And when it comes to working from home, there are going to be times when you have to have some work meetings on a Zoom call.

Just because you’re working from home doesn’t mean you should look like you rolled out of bed right before the video call. You should present yourself as if you are in a professional setting, world-shattering situation be damned.

One of the easiest ways to dress like you are at work like nothing’s changed is to throw on a blazer. You can still rock a tee-shirt underneath it, but the coat itself will add a little class to the proceedings. And now that it’s the summer, you will want a summer blazer in the mix.

Don’t have a summer blazer and/or need a new one to add to your wardrobe? We got you covered. There are plenty of spots to grab a new summer blazer and we have scoured a good deal of them to find you some of the best summer blazers out there at an affordable price.

So if you’re looking to add some more style to your repertoire for work meetings that are taking place on a Zoom call or the like, then you should pick up at least one of these summer blazers below.

