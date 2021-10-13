Style

7 Deeply Discounted Under Armour Gym Pieces That Will Last You 10+ Years – Starting at Just $10

Armour Fleece® Pants
7
Under Armour 1 / 7

Armour Fleece® Pants

GET IT!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content

Now is the season for fleece pants like these. Head to the gym or lounge about with these on and you’ll never feel uncomfortable again.

Get It: Pick up the Armour Fleece® Pants ($20 with discount code OCT30; was $55) at Under Armour

 

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Fall_Fitness_10121_300x490
More from Style