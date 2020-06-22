7 Designer Watches Majorly Marked Down In the First Ever Amazon Big Style Sale

Armitron 204591GYTT Two-Tone Expansion Band Dress Watch GET IT!

For an amazing looking watch that you can add to your repertoire for classy functions that won’t cost you an arm and a leg, Armitron has you covered. This watch just sings when you put it on your wrist.

Get It: Pick up the Armitron 204591GYTT Two-Tone Expansion Band Dress Watch ($39; was $41) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!