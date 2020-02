Extra Slim Floral Dress Shirt GET IT!

If you’re feeling bold you want to wear a dress shirt with a little flair, this dress shirt from Express will work well for you. The slim fit design will accentuate your body and the floral design will catch the eye of anyone in sight.

Get It: Pick up the Extra Slim Floral Dress Shirt ($35; was $70) at Express

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!