7 Great Dress Shirts Under $75 To Add To Your Wardrobe

Slim Stretch Cotton French Cuff 1MX Dress ShirtGET IT!
If you want to add something really eye-catching and sharp to your collection, this shirt will make your day. The cotton design will make any outfit you wear it with look all the better.
Get It: Pick up the Slim Stretch Cotton French Cuff 1MX Dress Shirt ($25; was $50) at Express
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top