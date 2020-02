Smartcare Traditional Fit Pinpoint Dress Shirt GET IT!

“No wrinkles” is a godsend. It’s one less thing to worry about. And you won’t have to worry about that with this amazing traditional fit dress shirt.

Get It: Pick up the Smartcare Traditional Fit Pinpoint Dress Shirt ($60) at Nordstrom

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!