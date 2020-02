Trim Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt GET IT!

No need to iron this bad boy. Save yourself a little bit of time in the morning by picking this up. This is a trim fit dress shirt that will let you rock out and stay relaxed all day.

Get It: Pick up the Trim Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt ($40) at Nordstrom

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!