7 Great Picks From the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale

Cole Haan Frankland Grand Derby Shoe GET IT!

Just what we want in an everyday work shoe: A simple silhouette set off with subtle detailing. In this case, it’s workmanlike contrast stitching. A versatile derby featuring Grand.OS energy foam for lightweight support, flex grooves in the footbed ensure pliable comfort, while a GrandGrip rubber sole provides a reliable foundation.

Get It: Save 50% on the Cole Haan Frankland Grand Derby ($90; was $180) at Nordstrom

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!