7 Great Picks From the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale

Herschel Supply Co. Wheelie Outfitter 24-Inch Duffle Bag GET IT!

It’s more than just clothes on sale at the Half Yearly Sale. Plenty of luggage and other accessories are marked down, too. Take this awesome wheeled duffle. There’s a ton of Herschel gear on sale at Nordie’s—but this 24-inch wheelie carry-on could really take us where we want to go.

Get It: Save 40% on this Herschel Outfitter Duffle ($114; was $190) at Nordstrom

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!