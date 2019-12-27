7 Great Picks From the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale

Levi’s x Justin Timberlake Faux Fur Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket GET IT!

Wide-wale corduroy brings a cool new groove to the timeless trucker jacket. Sporting a soft hood and plush faux-fur lining, it’s a fresh take on the coat of the season. The look reflects Justin Timberlake’s laid-back Fresh Leaves collaboration with Levi’s. With a front snap closure and a drawstring hood, it has a nice, short (26-inch) length. It’s available only in black.

Get It: Save 50% on the Levi’s x Justin Timberlake Trucker Jacket ($74; was $148) at Nordstrom

