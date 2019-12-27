7 Great Picks From the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale

Marshall Major III Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones GET IT!

In addition to accessories like luggage, there’s tech and plenty of other items to be had at the Half Yearly Sale. These headphones by the legendary audio manufacturer personify Marshall’s rock n’ roll roots and aesthetic. Most over- and on-ear headphones are bulky, bulbous things that do nothing for your style. These are smaller—and far, far sexier.

Get It: Save 33% on Marshall Major III Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones ($100; was $149) at Nordstrom

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!