7 Great Picks From the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale

Peter Millar Crown Wool & Silk Blend Quarter Zip Sweater GET IT!

Nappa leather trims the placket of a casual, layer-friendly pullover sweater knit from an ultrasoft and lightweight blend of wool and silk. With a quarter-zip closure, it’s 85 percent Merno and 15 percent silk. Available in five colors including black, navy, beige, blue, and grey to match any outfit or activity.

Get It: Save 40% on the Peter Millar Crown Wool & Silk Sweater ($135; was $225) at Nordstrom

