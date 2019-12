Ted Baker London Horwood Bomber Jacket GET IT!

This is the kind of lightweight but sturdy jacket that could take you from cold spring nights all the way to crisp autumn mornings. Subtle texturing elevates the attitude. And it’s streamlined with a snapped band collar and simple welt pockets at the sides.

Get It: Save 40% on the Ted Baker London Horwood Bomber ($189; was $315) at Nordstrom

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!