7 Luxury Watches to Give the Stylish Guy on Your List This Year

What’s the best gift for the stylish guy in your life this year? Nothing beats a classic watch that he can add to his growing collection. Whether he’s mentioned that Rolex he’s been eyeing online for the past few months or is looking for a timepiece built for adventure, there are tons of watches to consider to put under the tree this season. And while it can be overwhelming to know where to go, which sites you can trust, and which model is right for him, it’s easier to find the perfect one without leaving your couch, thanks to sites like Crown & Caliber that has a team who can guide you through the process and answer all your watch-related questions. Here, seven timepieces you can buy on Crown & Caliber that make for a gift that’ll last—and one he won’t soon forget.