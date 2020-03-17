Marmot Ridgefield Sherpa Flannel Jacket GET IT!

With a sherpa lining, insulation in the sleeves, and handwarmer pockets, this shirt jacket from Marmo—five colors/patterns are available—will keep you warm even if there’s a bit of frost on the van windows. Quick-drying fabric with moisture-wicking technology makes it ready for anything.

Get It: Save 60% on the Marmot Ridgefield Sherpa Flannel Jacket ($40; was $100) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!