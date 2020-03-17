Prana Showdown Shirt Jacket GET IT!

Appropriate attire for a casual night by the bonfire, or for when the action moves from the slopes to the lodge. Insulated with down for extra warmth, an internal media pocket stores your EDC safely. Hidden seam pockets keep your hands warm and a rubber coating keeps the buttons from stinging your skin.

Get It: Save up to 50% on the Prana Showdown Shirt Jacket ($85; was $170) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!