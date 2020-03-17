Stoic Heathered Shirt Jacket GET IT!

This sherpa-lined shirt jacket gives you extra warmth that’s easy to layer over anything. You’ll look sharp as you head around town or down the beach. But more importantly, you’ll stay toasty as the temps dip.

Get It: Save 50% on the Stoic Heathered Shirt Jacket ($30; was $60) at Backcountry

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!