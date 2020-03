Toad&Co Morrison Shirt Jacket GET IT!

Flow with the seasons without stopping to change. Throw this shirt jacket over your favorite tee or flannel and keep moving. Made of organic, moisture-wicking cotton, the button-up placket is perfect for casual layering. Three colors available.

Get It: Save 26% on the Toad&Co Morrison Shirt Jacket ($70; was $95) at REI

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!