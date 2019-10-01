Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Coach has announced the launch of Coach x Michael B. Jordan, the first-of-its-kind creative collaboration with actor, producer, and first global face of Coach menswear, Michael B. Jordan. Designed by Jordan himself, this unisex ready-to-wear, footwear and bag collection is available today at Coach.

This collab is the young star’s first foray into design. The line ranges from parkas, jean jackets, and pullovers to backpacks, utility packs, and hybrid sneakers and boots. It combines Coach craftsmanship and materials with Jordan’s affinity for functional urban fashion.

“It was important to design pieces that represent my cultural influences and my community,” Jordan said. “Pieces that I could see my friends, family, and fans wearing with pride.”

Rugged, Versatile, and Streetwise

Infused with technical details like removable sleeves, tactical straps, and elastic closures, it features graphics and imagery from Naruto, as well as the series’ trademark “eye” motifs. These references tie back to the classic anime and manga story of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who begins his journey as an outsider and earns the respect of his community.

To launch the collection, Coach has released a cool video trailer that fuses its values and craftsmanship with Jordan’s cinematic skill and Naruto’s mystic iconography. The hero film was conceived by Jordan and directed by Rachel Morrison, who first collaborated with Jordan as the Director of Photography on the film Black Panther. The super-cool, neo-noir montage video takes place in a neon-drenched Tokyo street. You can check it out here.

This Coach x Michael B. Jordan collection has an urban ruggedness and streetwise versatility that we really dig, and is bound to be a big hit. We selected seven of our favorite pieces below—but there’s a ton more that we couldn’t fit into this list. So go check out the full line yourself at Coach. And pick up one of these fantastic anime-inspired pieces from one of Hollywood’s hottest young stars below.