Crafted in a mix of leather and suede, the sporty, retro-inspired C143 sneaker has an exaggerated sole. Featuring subtle signature rubber panels and a turnlock at the back heel, it’s finished with a patch featuring the Coach retro graphic and the symbol of anti-hero Itachi Uchiha’s ninja powers. black only.

