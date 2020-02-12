7 Sweet Top Selections From the Spectacular Todd Snyder Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Even though it’s cold and snowy in many parts of these United States, it’s not too early to dream of spring. The fresh air, the blooming buds … the new clothes. There’s no need to wait until April or May to configure your spring wardrobe. Right now at the spectacular Todd Snyder sale, there’s a slew of fantastic deals on shirts, jackets, and tops to level-up your spring style game.

Don’t waste the spring strolling around in last year’s duds. It’s a new year, and a new you, right? Take charge in 2020 by grabbing yourself some fresh, fun clothes to bulk up your wardrobe this spring. From flannels to fleece, suit jackets to sweaters, Todd Snyder has tons of items for sale right now.

Besides, with all the weight you’ve lost thanks to your new year’s resolutions, you’re going to need some slim new shirts to show off that physique, right?

Okay, perhaps you’re not quite where you need to be. Not yet. But you will be. And when that day comes, you’re going to want to flaunt all that hard work. On the flip side, if you need some motivation to stay committed to crushing your goals, a new shirt (or three) can be excellent motivation to stick with your fitness plan and hit that target weight.

A Truly Spectacular Todd Snyder Sale

The sale is happening right now. And while we’d love to tout our favorite cords (again!), this time we chose to give you guys seven sweet top selections from this spectacular Todd Snyder sale. From turtlenecks and athletic raglan sweaters to lightweight button-ups, from wool suit jackets to a super-cozy fleece snap-up, and this Todd Snyder sale is loaded with all kinds of great tops and jackets to make your spring even brighter.

So check out these seven great selections from the spectacular Todd Snyder sale. And forget all about winter for a while.

