7 Sweet Top Selections From the Spectacular Todd Snyder Sale

Black/White Check Flannel Shirt GET IT!

There’s nothing better than your favorite flannel shirt. And this classic cotton plaid flannel button-down in rich charcoal and white is bound to become your new fave. Tailored slender through the chest and sleeves for a modern fit, it’s the everyman’s silhouette that lends itself to stand out for all the best reasons. Roll ’em up, button it up, throw it over, or tuck it in, it’s ready to face the day (or night).

Get It: Save 44% on this Check Flannel Shirt ($99; was $178) at Todd Snyder

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!