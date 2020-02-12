7 Sweet Top Selections From the Spectacular Todd Snyder Sale

Donegal Suit Jacket GET IT!

The Donegal is built in TS’s signature Sutton silhouette—a modern tailored fit that suits any guy. Made with premium Italian wool, it’s fully lined with a two-button closure, double vent in the rear, and plenty of pockets. A versatile classic style that’s perfect for spring and fall, it works well either with the matching suit pant or paired with denim for a casual, yet refined, look.

Get It: Save 30% on the Donegal Suit Jacket ($369; was $528) at Todd Snyder

