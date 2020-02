Military Shirt GET IT!

This lightweight button-up is great tucked in or thrown over a tee as a light shirt-jack. Made with 100 percent Italian cotton for its resilience, comfort, and flexibility. Featuring a French placket, two patch and flap pockets, and a point collar, it’s available in sage (shown), navy, mauve, and copper.

Get It: Save 47% on this Military Shirt ($99; was $188) at Todd Snyder

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!