Style

7 Sweet Top Selections From the Spectacular Todd Snyder Sale

spectacular todd snyder sale
7
Todd Snyder 7 / 7

Wool Houndstooth Cap

GET IT!

A classic six-panel wool cap, crafted from luxe houndstooth suit fabric.  Subtle and stylish, it’s a great way to top off any outfit. Made in a mid-profile with a genuine leather adjustable strap, it’s perfect for cold winter days and chilly spring mornings.

Get It: Save 32% on the Wool Houndstooth Cap ($39; was $58) at Todd Snyder

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Style