7 Workout Clothes That Help Hide the Smell of Sweat

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Just because the temperature is dropping now that the Fall is here, that doesn’t mean you won’t sweat. Especially if you are working out. You’re just gonna sweat. Nobody wants to wear sweaty clothes that stink of a heavy workout. It’s just no fun to smell and it even just feels gross to wear.

That’s why you need to pick up the right kinds of clothes for a workout. Sure, there are plenty of options for a workout. It’s an entire industry meant to clothe those that want to work out and those that actually do. But not all of them are made to stand up to the heavy stench that comes with a sweaty workout.

You could go around all day long looking for clothes that will help keep the stench away. But you could spend a lot of time doing so, making it hard to make a choice. That is why we are here. To help you guys save some time. We have searched throughout the web to find great workout clothes that fight off a stink.

If you are looking for workout clothes that won’t leave you stinky, then you need to check out the choices we have gathered for you below. For a workout or just hanging out, these clothes will make for a great addition to your wardrobe.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!