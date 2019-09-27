Ever Bought A Ralph Lauren Suit for 80% Off? Now You Can

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





We can’t enough of this Macy’s Suiting Event, and you shouldn’t either. These deals expire next week! But if you’re thinking about taking advantage of this massive blowout event, you shouldn’t wait. Because right now, you can pile that suit sale on top of Macy’s Stackup Savings sale.

Through Sunday, September 29 at midnight EST, just enter the code SAVE at checkout and take an extra 20 percent off a ton of these suits on sale. Many of them are already slashed up to 70 percent off, so an extra 20? That amounts to savings of around 80 percent!

Guys, if you can get a brand new Lauren Ralph Lauren Navy Plaid Ultraflex Suit for nearly 80 percent off, then you must run, and do not walk, to your nearest internet browser. This suit, regularly priced at $625, can be yours for just $140.

Here’s how it works: Buy the suit and jacket separately. The suit jacket is part of the Stackup Savings event, but the matching dress pants are not. The jacket, regularly priced at $450, is already marked down 71 percent, to just $112. Enter the code SAVE at checkout, and that price drops to $90. That’s 80 percent off.

Next, buy the pants. Normally $175, they’re also part of the Suiting Event, and also marked down 71 percent, to just $50. So the total price for jacket and pants drops from $625 down to an astonishing $140—that’s 78 percent off. Voila! You’re a shopping genius.

And this suit is no slouch. Nearly 150 Macy’s buyers have worn and rated this Ralph Lauren Ultraflex suit—and it gets a pristine, perfect five-star rating. The navy colorway goes with most anything and is suitable for practically any occasion. And the subtle plaid check pattern gives it texture.

Ultraflex means it moves when you do, so it’s great for year-round comfort. The jacket and pants both give slightly, which also means they retain their shape hour after hour. It’s got a classic, relaxed fit, so it will compliment any physique. And you can get the jacket up to a 60 Regular.

Whether you need a new suit to wear regularly for work or are just looking for that occasional suit for special occasions, this is a remarkable deal on a fantastic suit.

So get over to Macys.com today and stack an extra 20 percent discount on top of the incredible suit savings during the Men’s Suiting Event. Do it today, and you won’t need to shop for a suit again for years.

Check out all the great products and awesome gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO: