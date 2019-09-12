9 Seriously Stylish Men’s Bags for Fall

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

What does autumn mean to you? Whether it’s going back-to-school or getting back to business after too much fun on your summer adventures, fall is the perfect time to buckle down and get stuff done. If you want to nail autumn and finish the year strong, get serious and organized with one of these nine best, stylish bags for men.

We’ve peppered this list with the best of the best from names like Coach, Tumi, and Kenneth Cole. We’ve also included some of our favorite brands too, like Shinola and Kipling. Many arrive with warranties, and they all come from Saks Fifth Avenue or Macy’s, so you know the customer service is spot-on and efficient.

So it doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a rucksack, a weekender, a gym bag. Or even if you’ve got your eye on an attache or carryall. There’s something on this list that styled for fall, and fully fleshed out for organization.

We’ve got plenty of leather in brown and black, as well as canvas, nylon, and even The North Face‘s durable Base Camp fabric that’s weather-resistant and tough. Many of these bags are convertible or hybrid, allowing your portage to take on any form you deem necessary. On a bike, in a commute? We’ve got you covered. Headed to the gym, or a weekend away? Pack it up and take it.

Here are the nine best fall bags for men guaranteed to help you look stylish and put-together.