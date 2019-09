Fossil Buckner City Bag GET IT!

This carryall comes in rich cognac leather that lends a rugged, classic look. A lined interior pocket protects up to a 10-inch tablet and other tech, to keep the day organized. The interior also features two media pockets, a zip pocket, four elastic loops, and a keychain. There’s a slide pocket at back with a hidden magnetic snap closure.

Get It: Pick up the Fossil Buckner City Bag ($198) at Macy’s