9 Seriously Stylish Men’s Bags for Fall

Kenneth Cole Reaction Flapover Tablet Case GET IT!

This slim, compact day bag is made from rich Colombian leather. It features all the right pockets for handy storage of, and easy access to, your everyday needs. With single gusset flapover construction, it has a fully lined interior and magnetic snap closure. Under the flap you get an open top pocket that includes a phone holder, pen holders, and credit card slots. The main compartment features padded tech pocket and full-length zipper pocket. Measuring 11”W X 12”H X 3”D, it comes with a lifetime limited warranty.

Get It: Pick up the Kenneth Cole Reaction Flapover Tablet Case ($230) at Macy’s