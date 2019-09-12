9 Seriously Stylish Men’s Bags for Fall

Shinola Guardian Leather DuffleGET IT!
The perfect weekend carry-all essential from one of our favorite maker brands. Crafted from premium heritage leather and made in the USA, it has a roomy interior, reinforced bottom, and zip-around closure. With plenty of interior pockets and card slots, it’s lined with brand striping. Measuring 10″x10″x19″, it comes with a dust bag and authenticity card.
Get It: Pick up the Shinola Guardian Leather Duffle ($1,250) at Saks Fifth Avenue
