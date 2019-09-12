9 Seriously Stylish Men’s Bags for Fall

The North Face Base Camp Duffle GET IT!

It comes in black, red, and a cool grey/orange colorway as well, but we kinda love this Workbook print on this weather-resistant duffle. The durable, 50-liter Base Camp is ideal for weekend getaways. Measuring 13″ high and wide by 21″ long, it features a small end-cap zippered stash pocket that’s perfect for keys, wallet, or phone. The shoulder straps are adjustable and detachable, and the padded side handles serve as both duffel handles and pack-haul handles.

Get It: Pick up The North Face Base Camp Duffle ($120) at Macy’s