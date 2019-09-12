Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re not yet digging into your closet for warmer layers, you soon will be. Autumn is just around the corner, and with Macy’s Fall Sale in full swing, there’s no better time to get your new fall jacket than right now. Macy’s has hundreds of styles of fall jackets on sale, and it’s not just last-year’s styles on clearance. Some of our favorite brands are here, including a bevy of selections from Columbia.

Macy’s Fall Sale covers the gamut, and the deals are site-wide. Right now through September 22 you can score amazing deals on everything from housewares to watches. But the selection of autumn jackets on sale is particularly impressive. They include names like Tommy Hilfiger, Polo, Kenneth Cole, The North Face, adidas, London Fog, and so many more. And the savings run from 20 percent up to half-off. Even sport coats are up to 50 percent off.

We decided to bring you a few of our favorites below. We’ve got everything from track jackets and windbreakers to pile fleece, waterproof top layers, and legendary sherpa-lined denim that will last you through to spring—and for years beyond this one. And at these prices there’s no reason to settle; pick up a few! The styles are classic enough and the jackets rugged enough they won’t ever become dated.

So no matter if you’re looking for a versatile lightweight windbreaker to get you deep into autumn, or a killer bomber jacket to last you until March, Macy’s has a jacket that’s just right for you on sale now.

Remember, these deals on last until September 22. So start shopping today. Here are some of our favorites.