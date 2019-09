Barbour Storrs Waterproof Jacket GET IT!

If there’s one thing Brits know well, it’s how to protect yourself from wet weather. This Barbour waterproof jacket is styled with a confident, classic UK fit and finished with tartan detailing under the collar and pocket flaps. It’s on sale in four colors, including navy, baby blue, olive, and yellow.

Get It: Save 30% on the Barbour Storrs Waterproof Jacket ($209; was $299) at Macy’s