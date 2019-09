Columbia Watertight II Jacket GET IT!

Top-notch protection in an ultra-light, packable package. Designed with waterproof and breathable fabric, it folds up into its own pocket. Best of all, you won’t look like everyone else on the trail; it’s on sale in yellow, blue, navy, grey, or black.

Get It: Save 33% on the Columbia Watertight II Jacket ($60; was $90) at Macy’s