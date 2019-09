Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Puffer Jacket GET IT!

If you thought the puffer was going to fade away this year, you couldn’t be more mistaken. Available in a staggering 18 colors and patterns (including camo and plaid), this wind- and water-resistant coat has an attached hood lined with micro-fleece.

Get It: Save 29% on the Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Puffer Jacket ($158; was $225) at Macy’s