Style

9 Great Jackets On Sale For Every Man This Winter Season

Columbia Lake 22 Down Jacket
9
Backcountry 9 / 9

Columbia Lake 22 Down Jacket

GET IT!

Not every jacket needs to be a heavy piece of fashion. With this Colombia Down Jacket, you get a lightweight look that is plenty comfortable and really insulated. It’s a great option for any situation in the winter.

Get It: Pick up the Columbia Lake 22 Down Jacket ($86; was $120) at Backcountry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Style