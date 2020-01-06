9 Great Jackets On Sale For Every Man This Winter Season

REI Co-op High Country Down Parka GET IT!

There will be plenty of days where it is just too brutal to go outside without the protection of a strong parka like this one at REI. Something that will really stand up to the elements with ease. And since this one is made with Down materials, it will be incredibly comfortable to wear. Can’t go wrong with this jacket this winter.

Get It: Pick up the REI Co-op High Country Down Parka ($111; was $159) at REI

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!